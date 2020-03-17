Resources and Publications for Staff, Students, Parents During Health Related School Closure

Links and Publications on Mental Wellness and Coronavirus

1. Mental Health and Coping During COVID-19 – Click here.

2. 7 science-based strategies to cope with coronavirus anxiety – Click here.

3. 5 Ways to Help Teens Manage Anxiety About the Coronavirus – Click here.

4. How to Talk to Your Anxious Child or Teen About Coronavirus | Anxiety and Depression Association of America, ADAA – Click here.

Links and Publications Related to impact of Social Distancing and Mental Wellness

1. How to Prevent Loneliness in a Time of Social Distancing – Scientific American – Click here.

2. How social distancing for coronavirus could cause a loneliness epidemic – Click here.

Links and Publications on Student Engagement via Online Learning

1. Ten Ways to Overcome Barriers to Student Engagement Online – Click here.

2. Structuring a Distance Education Program to Attain Student Engagement – Click here.

Comments

Comments