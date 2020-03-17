Modifications of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Operations

PARSIPPANY — Due to the state of emergency regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,, the Parsippany Police Department will be modifying some of our protocols and services:

Except for emergencies, please do not come into the police department to file a complaint. Please call (973) 263-4300 first so we can screen your complaint. Non-urgent calls for service will be directed to an officer, who can document your complaint in a report over the phone.

Urgent/emergency calls for service will still trigger an officer to respond under most circumstances, however you will be asked a series of questions so we can determine if precautions are needed to protect our officers and other first responders.

The 911 system will remain fully operational.

Requests for copies of reports can be made by emailing records@parpolice.com DO NOT COME TO INTO OUR LOBBY FOR A REPORT UNLESS DIRECTED.

All fingerprinting services provided by our department have been suspended until further notice.

Firearm applications are only accepted online at https://www.njportal.com/NJSP/fars and responses may be delayed.

We are suspending the processing of temporary handicap placards until further notice.

Municipal Court Sessions have been canceled until further notice. If you want to pay a ticket fine please go to: https://tinyurl.com/r5flnle

Discovery and OPRA requests will still be processed, however they may be delayed due to the state of emergency.

Due to the nature of the state of emergency, these protocols and services may change at a moment’s notice.

