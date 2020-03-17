PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council meeting of Tuesday, March 17 will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Public officials will have the option of calling into the meeting.

The public is invited to attend, and there will be a public session, if any resident would like to address the council.

Please be advised, pursuant to the Governor’s directive, in the event that the council chamber reaches maximum capacity of 50 persons, we will be required to postpone the meeting.

Parsippany Focus will publish the video and audio of the meeting, as normal, on Wednesday.

If you have any questions, contact the Clerk’s Office at (973) 263-4350.

Click here to download the agenda.

