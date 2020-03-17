Labor Department Suspends In-Person Unemployment  Insurance Services

MORRIS COUNTY — As a preventative health measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and as a way to speed service delivery, New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo announced that in-person Unemployment Insurance services are temporarily suspended at all New Jersey One-Stop Career Center offices effective immediately. Anticipated re-opening is in two weeks, on Monday, March 30.

Customers needing to file for unemployment insurance are urged to apply online by clicking here. They are experiencing extraordinarily high call volume and longer than usual wait times. Filing online is easy, and will ensure your claim is processed in the fastest way possible.

If you are unable to access the internet, please call:

North Jersey: (201) 601-4100.

Central Jersey: (732) 761-2020.

Southern Jersey: (856) 507-2340.

