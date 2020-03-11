Meet Lily … She is ready for her Forever Home

PARSIPPANY — Meet Lily! This gorgeous cowgirl is ready to find her forever home after birthing and weaning her pups!

Lily was rescued from a local, municipal shelter where she came in in very, very bad shape. Lily was part of a neglect case and they soon realized she was pregnant and reached out to us.

While Lily clearly had a hard life before coming to us, she could not be sweeter or friendlier with her family if she tried! Lily loves to cuddle, lay on your lap, and be a couch potato!

Lily definitely enjoys a walk and a romp in the yard, but she is not a high energy pup despite her being so young. Lily is potty-trained and walks well on leash. She would prefer a home with someone who is home more often than not because she loves being with people.

Due to her past, Lily has a hard time trusting strangers. She absolutely loves her family but will need people to understand her limitations with strangers. Lily can live with other dogs and children 16+!

If you’re looking for a dog who wants to give you all the love in the world and more, apply to adopt Lily today!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

Comments

Comments