Girls on the Run Spring Registration Now Open

PARSIPPANY — Registration is now open for the spring season of Girls on the Run in Parsippany.

Girls in third through eighth grade are welcome to join this empowering youth program that uses running to inspire and motivate girls, encourage lifelong health and fitness, and build confidence.

Girls meet twice weekly for ten weeks with trained, volunteer coaches who provide engaging lessons on teamwork and joyful movement, leading up to a celebratory 5K in June.

GOTR is a nonprofit organization with locations across Union County. Please visit Girls on the Run NJ by clicking here to register. Interested in coaching? Contact program director Anne Klein at anne@girlsontherunnj.org.

Celebrating 20 years of inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident!

