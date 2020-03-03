Sherrill Announces Jewish Family Service to Receive $147,000 to Support Senior Volunteer Service

PARSIPPANY — Representative Sherrill (NJ-11) today announced that Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey will receive $147,000 in Senior Corps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service.

This award will support 215 local Senior Corps volunteers and will expand Senior Corps’ presence in the Northern New Jersey.

“Service Corps allows members of our community 55 and older the opportunity to give back, stay engaged, and make a difference in our towns,” said Representative Sherrill. “This federal funding will allow Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ to continue their excellent work engaging our community members of all ages and abilities in a way that brings meaning to their lives and the lives of those they serve.”

“This grant represents the continued commitment to the importance of giving back to the community,”said Stephanie Grove, RSVP Director, Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to engage older adult members of the community in meaningful service.”

“Thank you Representative Sherrill for recognizing the important work that JFS is providing. This funding supports our agency’s mission and allows us to provide innovative and outstanding social services to enhance the independence and well-being of individuals and families throughout all stages of life,” said Diane K. Squadron, PsyD, Chief Executive Officer, Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ.

The funds were awarded as part of a Senior Corps grant competition to increase the impact of national service in new or specific geographic areas. Through Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey, Senior Corps volunteers will Increase literacy in elementary school children; provide Medicare counseling to Medicare beneficiaries; Decrease isolation in older adults in the community; and support the capacity of over 30 non-profits in Essex and Hudson counties.

Each year, Senior Corps engages approximately 220,000 Americans 55 and older through its Foster Grandparent, Senior Companion, and RSVP programs – all addressing some of the nation’s most pressing challenges – everything from fighting the opioid epidemic, reducing crime and reviving cities, connecting veterans to jobs and benefits, preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, ensuring seniors age independently and with dignity, and helping Americans rebuild their lives following a disaster.

Senior Corps opens doors for Americans who might not otherwise have the opportunity to serve their community due to financial or other barriers. Open to adults age 55 and older with incomes up to 200% of the poverty line, Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions are unique among volunteer programs as it allows the women and men serving to earn a small stipend. As a result of the increased appropriations provided by Congress in Fiscal Year 2020, CNCS will be able to raise the stipend for the first time since 2002.

While serving, Senior Corps volunteers also improve their own lives, staying active and healthy through service. A growing body of research points to mental and physical health benefits associated with volunteering, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, decreased rates of depression, and fewer physical limitations. Findings from a recent CNCS study show that Senior Corps volunteers serving with the Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs report feeling significantly less depressed and isolated, along with higher health scores.

Senior Corps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service, which engages millions of Americans of all ages and backgrounds in service each year through its Senior Corps and AmeriCorps programs and leads volunteer and civic engagement initiatives for the nation. For more information click here.

