Parsippany Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Serves Dinner at Wrestling Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 were able to show off their culinary skills by providing and cooking up a great Italian dinner for approximately 250 attendees who came out to show their support at this year’s Parsippany Wrestling Pasta Fundraiser.
The guests were treated with All-You-Can-Eat Penne or Rigatoni (with either Lodge 2561’s delicious homemade tomato sauce or butter sauce, meatballs, salad, Italian bread, assorted desserts, coffee and/or soda.
Parsippany is such a large town that its children’s wrestling programs are traditionally split into two teams – the Parsippany Redhawks and the Parsippany Hills Vikings. Both had long-established histories, successes, and victories. As strong as both teams functioned separately, coaches, wrestlers, and parents knew that if they joined forces to create one team Parsippany Wrestling would become a major squad.
This became a reality in the spring of 2010. The Par-Troy Wrestling Club was formed with the motto, “One Town. One Team.”
PTWC registers children from grades kindergarten through eighth grade and participates in a number of competitive wrestling leagues. They function with a full Executive Board and Executive Committee Members. Their major annual fundraiser is a two-day Holiday Tournament with teams gathering from all over. Over the years PTWC boasts successes of all the kids, including:
- New Jersey Kids State Qualifying Wrestlers, Place Winners and Champions
- Participation and Great Success in Numerous Leagues: Grade School, Passaic County, Tri-County, Future Stars, Northwest NJ K-6, North Jersey, Northern NJ Gold and Silver Teams, and King of the Mat
- Place Winners and Champions at Competitive Tournaments
- Bronze Certified Coaches
- Alumni who move on and are highly successful at Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, local private programs and college teams
