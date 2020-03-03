Parsippany Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 Serves Dinner at Wrestling Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 were able to show off their culinary skills by providing and cooking up a great Italian dinner for approximately 250 attendees who came out to show their support at this year’s Parsippany Wrestling Pasta Fundraiser.

The guests were treated with All-You-Can-Eat Penne or Rigatoni (with either Lodge 2561’s delicious homemade tomato sauce or butter sauce, meatballs, salad, Italian bread, assorted desserts, coffee and/or soda.

Parsippany is such a large town that its children’s wrestling programs are traditionally split into two teams – the Parsippany Redhawks and the Parsippany Hills Vikings. Both had long-established histories, successes, and victories. As strong as both teams functioned separately, coaches, wrestlers, and parents knew that if they joined forces to create one team Parsippany Wrestling would become a major squad.

This became a reality in the spring of 2010. The Par-Troy Wrestling Club was formed with the motto, “One Town. One Team.”

PTWC registers children from grades kindergarten through eighth grade and participates in a number of competitive wrestling leagues. They function with a full Executive Board and Executive Committee Members. Their major annual fundraiser is a two-day Holiday Tournament with teams gathering from all over. Over the years PTWC boasts successes of all the kids, including:

New Jersey Kids State Qualifying Wrestlers, Place Winners and Champions

Participation and Great Success in Numerous Leagues: Grade School, Passaic County, Tri-County, Future Stars, Northwest NJ K-6, North Jersey, Northern NJ Gold and Silver Teams, and King of the Mat

Place Winners and Champions at Competitive Tournaments

Bronze Certified Coaches

Alumni who move on and are highly successful at Parsippany High School, Parsippany Hills High School, local private programs and college teams

