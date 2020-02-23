Say Hi to Bray!

MORRIS COUNTY — Bray is about 1½ years old and about sixty pounds. This is what is foster family has to say about him…”Bray is awesome! He is a happy, super friendly fellow who loves, loves, loves people!! And he loves comfort…he on our bed and is always on a bed or a couch snuggled up with someone if possible. Bray enjoys running in the yard, playing with toys and going for walks.

He loves his squeaky toys and wants to play tug of war with you. When you him, he will give you lots of kisses!! Bray always wants to be around us! With his easy going mellow personality he is ready for anything! Do you want to go for a walk, Bray will go with you. If you want to hang out, Bray will hang out with you! He is a go with the flow type of dog! This smart dog loves to please and he knows the commands sit, no and he is house trained and good with other dogs. He’s a good watchdog, barks when he hears other dogs or when someone comes to the house, but is not aggressive at all. We Love Bray!”

Someone found Bray and his brother, Billy and took then into into an over-popular shelter in NC. After no one came in to claim the dogs, the shelter reached out to FHDR. When we heard about their wonderful, easy going personalities, we transport them to live in foster homes in NJ. Bray is looking forward to meeting you!

Please email FHDR@att.net if you are interested in adopting Bray. You can see more photos and our other adopted pups at FHDR.petfinder.com

Comments

Comments