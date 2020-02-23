Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company hosts dinner dance and award ceremony

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday evening February 8, The Board of Fire Commissioners, (Parsippany District Two) hosted their annual Dinner Dance and Award Ceremony at The Mansion at Mt. Lakes.

The Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company is an all volunteer fire company and this event recognizes the members and their families for their countless hours of service to the community. Chair of the Commissioner Board Don Denise introduced the Commissioners George Appel; Pete Deegan; Charles Iantosca; and James Murphy. A moment of silence was observed in honor of Commissioner Gene Caulfield and Fire Fighter Tom O’Connor members of the company who passed away during 2019.

Highlights of the evening included honoring outgoing Chief Douglas Reighard for five years of exemplary service as the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief. Outgoing Chief Reighard along with Company President Frank DeRienzo recognized and thanked the 2019 officers, presented tenure awards to Fire Fighter Walter Barna for 40 years of service and Fire Fighter Nolan Keena for 5 years of service and they made a presentation to Auxillian and Company Secretary Mark Rabson as RLVFC Member of the Year.

