Y is sponsoring a trip to Community Food Bank

MOUNTAIN LAKES — This Saturday, February 15 the Y is sponsoring a trip to the Community Food Bank in Hillside to help sort and package food for the homeless.

Bus transportation is being provided and we will depart from the Y at 10:30 a.m. sharp. They will be working from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is the perfect opportunity for adults, seniors and teens (12-17 years old along with their parent) to share quality time helping others. The event is free but please register by clicking here.

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is located at 100 Fanny Road, Mountain Lakes.

