Cecile (née Storch) Mosberg, 92, passed away

PARSIPPANY — The funeral of Cecile (née Storch) Mosberg was held on Tuesday, February 11 at Bernheim-Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston. Mrs. Mosberg was born on July 2, 1927 in Krakow, Lesser Poland and passed away on February 9, 2020 in Morristown. She was 92.

Burial was at the Mount Freedom Cemetery in Randolph.

The Mosberg, Levine and Karger families will be observing the period of Shiva at the residence of Edward Mosberg each morning for Shacharit minyan at 1512 Gates Court, Morris Plains, and at the residence of Caroline Mosberg-Karger and Darren Karger for daily visitation and each evening for minyan at 42 Emerson Road, Morris Plains.

Shiva will be held

Wednesday, February 12

Shacharit at 8:00 a.m.

Mincha at 5:15 pm followed by Maariv

Thursday, February 13

Shacharit at 8:00 a.m.

Mincha at 5:15 p.m. followed by Maariv

Friday, February 14

Shacharit at 8:00 a.m.

Saturday, February 15

6:45 p.m. (no minyan)

Sunday, February 16

Shacharit at 9:00 a.m.

Mincha at 5:15 pm followed by Maariv

Monday, February 17

Shacharit at 8:30 a.m.

Daily visitation hours at the Mosberg-Karger Residence are as follows:

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (except Friday)

4:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (except Friday)

Donations in Mrs. Mosberg’s memory can be made the American Society for Yad Vashem or the USC Shoah Foundation.