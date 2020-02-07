Volunteers from Kiwanis Club prepare dinner at Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany cooked a homemade dinner at Homeless Solutions.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and have served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook and serve the dinner.

Costco Warehouse East Hanover, Chick-fil-A and Restaurant Depot donated some of the food used in preparing the meals for the residents. The remaining necessary items were purchased by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Kiwanis members Laura Wohland, Joe Jannarone, Jr., Julie Carifi and Karen DeChristopher meet at Homeless Solutions and prepared dinner for the guests in the transitional housing program.

Other volunteer groups such as St. Ann’s Church, Kiwanis Club of Morristown, prepares dinner for the shelter on other days of the month. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com, or Frank Cahill, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at (862) 213-2200.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets every Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner, 1315 Route 46. Join us for breakfast to learn more about our group of volunteers.

