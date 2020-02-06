Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon Team 1st Place Region III Competition

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Academic Decathlon (AcDec) Team took first place in the New Jersey Region III Competition on Saturday, February 1 at Raritan Valley Community College. The team of eight members and seven alternates who participated were: Cavin Anbuselvam, Hyun-Jung Kim, Amy Liu, Brandon Ng, Aarnav Patel, Dhruv Patel, Delia Ryerson, and Shoumik Vaddi. Alternate team members who participated were: Schenia Alvarez, Dylan Chiu, Akul Murundi, Mann Pandya, Sebastian Stone, Adomas Vaitkus, and Victor Wang. Overall, the Parsippany Hills High School team took home over 65 individual awards and honors for the regional competition.

Academic Decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition for high school students. The events include math, science, social science, literature, economics, art, music, speech, essay and interview. This year’s theme is health and wellness. Team coaches are Jaclyn Bevacqua, Italian teacher, and Jacqueline Forte, Spanish teacher.

