DeCroce bill aiding victims of crime who seek compensation clears committee

PARSIPPANY — Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce and renowned crime victims’ lawyer and advocate Richard Pompelio testified before the Assembly Appropriations Committee in support of her bill (A3391/S498) that increases financial support for victims of crime. The bill was unanimously approved by the committee and awaits a vote by the full Assembly.

“Since 1989, since Rich’s son was murdered, I’ve been an advocate for victims of crime. I’ve worked closely with Rich and my late husband Alex to fight for the rights of victims in this state and I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished to date,” said DeCroce (R-Morris). “This bill is going to help more victims of crime and get them the compensation they deserve without affecting taxpayers.”

The compensation is funded by state criminal penalties and fines, prison commissary fees, payments under the Sexual Assault Treatment Fund, criminal restitution, and the Federal Victims of Crime Act.

“It’s probably one of the most important bills in the history of victims of crime in this state,” said Pompelio, who runs the New Jersey Crime Victims’ Law Center. “You have areas in the inner cities that have not been treated appropriately by the system. The Victims of Crime Compensation Office is a safety net for victims that have no other resources to help them pay for the costs of crime. With this bill, there are literally going to be thousands of people who will be able to receive free legal assistance and of course the compensation they need to help pay for things like funeral costs, bereavement assistance and child care.”

The state office of victim compensation has been under criticism for failing to achieve its objectives. Since, 2009 the denial rate for compensation has consistently exceeded 50 percent.

“We needed to reform the victim compensation system in New Jersey,” said DeCroce. “This bill will right many of the current wrongs and make sure victims of crime and their family members find fairness, respect and compassion.”

The bill increases the legal fees benefit from $3,000 to $10,000 so that more victims of crime may receive pro bono legal assistance. In addition, the bill updates the definition of a victim to match existing state law so that a person who suffers personal, physical, or psychological injury or death resulting from a crime may be awarded compensation. The bill also expands the list of crimes for which a victim can receive compensation to include simple assault, disorderly conduct and leaving the scene of an accident, and increases the time limit on filing a claim from three to five years.

The Senate version (S498) passed by a 38-0 vote in June.

