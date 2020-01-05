Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Re-Organization Meeting Planned

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Reorganization Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 7. The Annual Organization Meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

The regular agenda meeting will commence at 7:00 p.m.

Any individual who is a qualified disabled person under the American with Disabilities Act may request auxiliary aids such as a sign interpreter or a tape recorder to be used for a meeting. Auxiliary aids must be requested at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date. Please call (973) 263-4351 to make a request for an auxiliary aid.

