Lily’s Hope featured Santa and Mrs. Claus at IHOP

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, December 10, Lily’s Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization sponsored a holiday event at Parsippany’s IHOP.

The event featured Santa and Mrs. Claus, games, crafts and an information booth about the organization. The event was located in a party room at IHOP. A percentage of food and beverage orders benefitted the charity.

Onsite was Terry Corigliano, Head Secretary for the Parsippany BOE Maintenance Department and a Board Member for Lily’s Hope. She welcomed families into the room and made sure to relay the purpose of the organization, which includes work with St. Clare’s Hospital locally. The group strives to support parents of premature newborns.

The organization’s stated purpose is “Lily’s Hope supports babies, children, and their families with unexpected and urgent needs due to premature birth. We support our NICU families by providing them with essential items since they have been unable to prepare for their child’s early arrival. Our Lily’s Hope Families that are in the middle of this medical crisis are referred to us by hospital case workers, hospital staff, and word of mouth. We work with each individual family to answer their specific needs by way of our Packages of Hope.

Our Packages of Hope include items that can often be expensive and difficult to find. Examples of the care package contents are micro-preemie/preemie clothing, preemie diapers, car seats or car seat beds, bassinets, gift cards for use toward transportation to the NICU, and much more.”

Comments

Comments