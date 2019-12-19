Meet Kyle, a 3-year-old Pug/Brussels Griffon mix!

PARSIPPANY — Kyle was recently rescued from a local, municipal shelter where he was found as a stray. We are so excited to be able to help this happy boy find his forever home!

Kyle is very friendly and can always be found smiling. He is a real nugget of joy! He often stands on his hind legs and does a little dance when he wants your attention (or a taste of your dinner!)!

Kyle is dog-friendly with dogs who will give him space and can live with children 16+. His preferred home would be a quiet one without a lot of chaos. What can we say, Kyle loves his peace and quiet! He would also prefer a home without frequent visitors or one where his owners are experienced with fear issues. This little guy is afraid of strangers but loves his foster family. He will need a home that understands and can work through this with him.

Kyle loves toys and playing. He also really enjoys curling up in his foster mom’s laps for pets. He’s a great mix of fun and snuggly!

If you’re looking for a dog to make you grin ear-to-ear, apply to adopt Kyle today!

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Instagram by clicking here.

Follow Wise Animal Rescue on Facebook by clicking here.

