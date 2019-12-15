Parsippany Mayor Backs Driver’s Licenses For Immigrants

Mayors Across New Jersey Voice Support For Driver’s Licenses For All Residents, Regardless of Immigration Status

PARSIPPANY — Mayors of major New Jersey cities, municipalities, and small towns sent a letter to state legislative leaders and Governor Murphy voicing their collective support of legislation that would allow residents regardless of immigration status to obtain a driver’s license.

More than 719,00 residents in New Jersey lack access to a driver’s license in New Jersey, including immigrants without status, survivors of violence, residents who are formerly incarcerated and re-entering society, and low-income individuals are particularly impacted.

Currently, legislation S3229/A4743 is being considered in the New Jersey legislature that would expand said access to more residents. The legislation passed through the Assembly Judiciary Committee and will be heard before the Senate Transportation Committee.

The diverse cities and municipalities include Parsippany-Troy Hills, City of Newark, City of Bridgeton, Princeton, Borough of Haledon, Montgomery Township, Hopewell Borough, Palisades Park, Maplewood, Highland Park Borough, Union City, Hoboken, City of Perth Amboy, City of Trenton, and the City of Passaic.

Mayor Liz Lempert of Princeton said, “The Drivers’ Licenses for All bill would make our streets safer by reducing the number of uninsured and unlicensed drivers on the road. It would also help immigrants feel they can come out of the shadows to participate more fully in civic life, making our communities stronger.”

Mayor Michael A. Soriano, Parsippany-Troy Hills said,

“Driver’s licenses serve as the primary form of identification for most New Jersey residents. Blocking access for any qualified driver in our state is not only an insurance risk, but makes it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs. Everyone on the road will be safer once the maximum number of drivers have a license. I urge the legislature to take action on this bill to keep our communities safer.”

Fourteen states and Washington D.C. have implemented similar policy measures, with many states experiencing a decrease in the rates of uninsured motorists and an increase in road safety. Studies show rates of uninsurance decreasing significantly in Utah, California, and New Mexico after the implementation of expanded access to driver’s licenses.

The Let’s Drive NJ campaign is supported by a diverse and growing number of faith, labor, and community organizations and supporters from across the state. More information about the campaign can be found by clicking here.

