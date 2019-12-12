Kiwanis prepares Breakfast with Santa at Parsippany Child Day Care Center

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, December 7 the children at Parsippany Child Day Care Center enjoyed a breakfast and a visit from Santa sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Kiwanis members Nicolas Limanov, Joe Jannarone, Jr., and Craig Eagleson volunteered and prepared the breakfast which consisted of scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, pancakes, bagels and muffins.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany invites Santa and cooks up a breakfast and supplies gifts for the children every year.

Kiwanis is a worldwide service organization in over 96 nations. The major emphasis is serving the children of the world.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany picks service projects that need attention. The Club is all local people that volunteer time and talents to make our community a better place to live. We, like you, are busy with making a living, church, family, and many other activities.

The children received wooden puzzles, coloring books and crayons from Santa as well as a goodie bag.

The Parsippany Child Day Care Center was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1968. They opened with 20 children and expanded to meet the growing need for quality child care in our community. In 1980, they moved into a new building specifically designed for child care and owned by the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. During the 1990s, the building was renovated with two additions to the building, which made room for infants and young toddlers. They are governed by a Board of Trustees, who are volunteers from our community.

The facility was designed specifically for the care of children, and was built with HUD funding. The center has a total of seven classrooms, a large multipurpose room, a full service kitchen, offices, adult and children’s lavatories.

The center is comprised of a diverse population of families and staff. They come from a variety of backgrounds and speak multiple languages from all over the globe.

A very unique relationship exists between the center and Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills. Parsippany built the original building and owns it. A self-renewing contract allows for joint responsibility for repairs and building upkeep. Primarily the center maintains the building and the town maintains the property. They also have strong ties with civic organizations within Parsippany, including but not limited to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the Sons of Italy.

