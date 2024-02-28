Wednesday, February 28, 2024
A3Digital Media: Pioneering Digital Solutions with a Passionate Approach

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at A3Digital Media’s new offices on 90 East Halsey Road, featuring executives Anthony Santangelo (CCO), Steven Sardini (CFO), Matthew O’Leary (CEO), along with local dignitaries including Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Mayor James Barberio, and Councilmen Justin Musella, Matt McGrath, and Parsippany Economic Development member Raj Dichpally.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Barberio inaugurated A3Digital Media’s presence in Parsippany with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, February 10th, exclaiming, “Another great day in Parsippany!” Pleased with the arrival of the innovative venture, he commended the trio—Matt O’Leary, Steven Sardini, and Anthony Santangelo—who graduated from Parsippany High School in 2022. With their diverse talents and unwavering determination, Mayor Barberio expressed confidence in their success, wishing them well on their new journey.


Steven Sardini, Matt O’Leary, and Anthony Santangelo sat huddled together in their sleek new office space at 90 East Halsey Road, their minds buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

Parsippany Economic Development Chairman, Frank Cahill, bestowed A3Digital Media with a welcoming plaque during the ceremony. Highlighting the founders’ origins from Parsippany High School’s Class of 2022, Cahill emphasized the company’s specialization in crafting digital media solutions that transcend geographical boundaries. With a focus on meticulous customer identification and a fervent dedication to generating leads, A3Digital Media’s services extend beyond Parsippany, encompassing regions such as New Jersey, New York City, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. By shouldering the complexities of customer acquisition, the company ensures its clients a steady stream of potential customers, positioning A3Digital Media as an indispensable asset in their journey toward success.

The celebration was joined by Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Matt McGraft; Parsippany Board of Education members Allison Cogan and Michelle Shappell; Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Board Member Ildiko Peluso and Parsippany Economic Development member Raj Dichpally.

“We do professional videography/photography, video editing, graphic design, content creation, social media management, and lead generation,” said Matthew O’Leary.

Steven Sardini, Anthony Santangelo, and Matthew O’Leary address the attendees with a heartfelt speech during the event.

Lead generation is our most sought-after and unique service. Many businesses stray away from digital marketing because they often fail to see tangible results. They ask “What do likes, views, traffic, and awareness do for my business?” That’s why they push lead generation but their lead generation is unique. They generate the leads through social media then they nurture the leads through their in-house built CRM by asking them questions that qualify them as a potential customer. Then A3Digital Media takes it a step further by getting potential customers on the phone and live-transfer them straight to the customer or their sales team. This eliminates the struggle and frustration of chasing down bad-quality leads.

A3Digital Media is located at 90 East Halsey Road, Parsippany.

A3Digital Media is located at 90 East Halsey Road, Parsippany. They can be reached by calling (888) 857-7609. Click here to view the website.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
