Mayor Administers Oath of Office to New Officers at Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Corps

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad installed it officers at a recent Installation Dinner held at Birchwood Manor.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio read the Oath of Office to Meredith Persson Secretary. Kaitlyn Somers, Trustee, Ann Moorhead, Treasurer, LiYing Wei, President, Russ Prokop, Trustee, Mark Turo, Trustee, Betsy Lowry, Chief, Michael Spillert, Vice President, Sophia Lowery, Trustee. Unfortunately Chris Miller, Deputy Chief and Melinda Ernst, Captain was unable to attend but will be installed at a later date.

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance has a very active Junior Squad, who are between the ages of 16 and 17 who work with the members over age 18 to gain experience in the field of Emergency Medical Services. If you ever have any questions about anything pertaining to the squad, its members or the services we provided, please call the business number (973) 887-3003, Monday through Friday 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Leave a message if no one answers on extension 10, with your name, phone number and the reason for your call.

As always dial 9-1-1 for any emergencies.