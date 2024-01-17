Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeLocal NewsMayor Administers Oath of Office to New Officers at Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance...
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Mayor Administers Oath of Office to New Officers at Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
136
Meredith Persson Secretary. Kaitlyn Somers, Trustee, Ann Moorhead, Treasurer, LiYing Wei, President, Russ Prokop, Trustee, Mark Turo, Trustee, Betsy Lowry, Chief, Michael Spillert, Vice President, Sophia Lowery, Trustee. Not pictured Chris Miller, Deputy Chief and Melinda Ernst, Captain.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad installed it officers at a recent Installation Dinner held at Birchwood Manor.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio read the Oath of Office to Meredith Persson Secretary. Kaitlyn Somers, Trustee, Ann Moorhead, Treasurer, LiYing Wei, President, Russ Prokop, Trustee, Mark Turo, Trustee, Betsy Lowry, Chief, Michael Spillert, Vice President, Sophia Lowery, Trustee. Unfortunately Chris Miller, Deputy Chief and Melinda Ernst, Captain was unable to attend but will be installed at a later date.

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance has a very active Junior Squad, who are between the ages of 16 and 17 who work with the members over age 18 to gain experience in the field of Emergency Medical Services. If you ever have any questions about anything pertaining to the squad, its members or the services we provided, please call the business number (973) 887-3003, Monday through Friday 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Leave a message if no one answers on extension 10, with your name, phone number and the reason for your call.

As always dial 9-1-1 for any emergencies.

Among our junior volunteers are Ahil Tomy, Nitya Patel, Sanjay Kesavan, Aadi Gadekar, Kelly Lu, Pearl Wei, Ekta Dhotye, and Abigail Thurkauf
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
All You Need to Know About Compensation in Nursing Home Abuse Claims
Next article
Auto Theft Remains a Challenge in Parsippany: Citizens Urged to Lock Their Vehicles
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.