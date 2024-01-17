Charming Single-Family Home Sells for 9% Over List Price in Lake Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The property, situated in Lake Parsippany at 274 Halsey Road, was listed by Andrea Martone of REALTY EXECUTIVES PLATINUM and found a buyer represented by Danielle Visconti from CENTURY 21 Christel Realty. It spent approximately 50 days on the market, starting from November 1, 2023, with an initial listing price of $425,000. It sold for 9% over the listed price. Ultimately, it was sold on December 20, 2023, for a final price of $465,000. This single-family home, dating back to 1965, offers three bedrooms, an updated bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, a fully finished basement, hardwood flooring, vinyl siding, energy-efficient windows, and a deck off the kitchen, among other features. Notably, the property also includes a Carbon Monoxide Detector, Dryer, Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Microwave Oven, Range/Oven-Electric, Refrigerator, and Washer. The property tax for 2023 amounted to $7,205.

Upon entering, you’ll step into a welcoming Living/Dining Combo adorned with beautiful hardwood flooring.

A spacious and updated bathroom.

Here are some recent homes sold in Parsippany: