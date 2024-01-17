Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeLocal NewsCharming Single-Family Home Sells for 9% Over List Price in Lake Parsippany
Local News

Charming Single-Family Home Sells for 9% Over List Price in Lake Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
563
The property, situated in Lake Parsippany at 274 Halsey Road, was listed by Andrea Martone of REALTY EXECUTIVES PLATINUM

PARSIPPANY — The property, situated in Lake Parsippany at 274 Halsey Road, was listed by Andrea Martone of REALTY EXECUTIVES PLATINUM and found a buyer represented by Danielle Visconti from CENTURY 21 Christel Realty. It spent approximately 50 days on the market, starting from November 1, 2023, with an initial listing price of $425,000. It sold for 9% over the listed price. Ultimately, it was sold on December 20, 2023, for a final price of $465,000. This single-family home, dating back to 1965, offers three bedrooms, an updated bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, a fully finished basement, hardwood flooring, vinyl siding, energy-efficient windows, and a deck off the kitchen, among other features. Notably, the property also includes a Carbon Monoxide Detector, Dryer, Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Microwave Oven, Range/Oven-Electric, Refrigerator, and Washer. The property tax for 2023 amounted to $7,205.

Upon entering, you’ll step into a welcoming Living/Dining Combo adorned with beautiful hardwood flooring.
A spacious and updated bathroom.

Here are some recent homes sold in Parsippany:

LocationSelling Price
8 Keansburg Road$400,000
17 Concord Way1,140,000
13 Gordon Circle580,000
25 Belleville Road550,000
2467 Route 10235,000
20 Union Road625,000
2 Rickland Road608,000
20 Emerson Road998,000
116 Redgate Road575,000
2467 Route 10225,000
2467 Route 10. Bldg. 6, Unit 2A218,000
12 Morgan Road739,000
295 Atlantic Drive651,000
3 Cherry Lane749,900
95-3 North Beverwyck Road205,000
15 Seneca Avenue490,000
41 Oneida Avenue780,000
167 Springhill Drive560,000
38 High Ridge Road564,900
2467 Route 10260,000
274 Halsey Road465,000
3 Farrand Drive670,000
106 Summerhill Drive565,000
45 Iroquois Avenue430,000
26 Ute Avenue700,000
2350 Route 10240,000
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Auto Theft Remains a Challenge in Parsippany: Citizens Urged to Lock Their Vehicles
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Debate Over Parsippany’s PILOT Deals Raises Concerns About Financial Oversight and Accountability
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.