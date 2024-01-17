Charming Single-Family Home Sells for 9% Over List Price in Lake Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The property, situated in Lake Parsippany at 274 Halsey Road, was listed by Andrea Martone of REALTY EXECUTIVES PLATINUM and found a buyer represented by Danielle Visconti from CENTURY 21 Christel Realty. It spent approximately 50 days on the market, starting from November 1, 2023, with an initial listing price of $425,000. It sold for 9% over the listed price. Ultimately, it was sold on December 20, 2023, for a final price of $465,000. This single-family home, dating back to 1965, offers three bedrooms, an updated bathroom, an eat-in kitchen, a fully finished basement, hardwood flooring, vinyl siding, energy-efficient windows, and a deck off the kitchen, among other features. Notably, the property also includes a Carbon Monoxide Detector, Dryer, Kitchen Exhaust Fan, Microwave Oven, Range/Oven-Electric, Refrigerator, and Washer. The property tax for 2023 amounted to $7,205.
Here are some recent homes sold in Parsippany:
|Location
|Selling Price
|8 Keansburg Road
|$400,000
|17 Concord Way
|1,140,000
|13 Gordon Circle
|580,000
|25 Belleville Road
|550,000
|2467 Route 10
|235,000
|20 Union Road
|625,000
|2 Rickland Road
|608,000
|20 Emerson Road
|998,000
|116 Redgate Road
|575,000
|2467 Route 10
|225,000
|2467 Route 10. Bldg. 6, Unit 2A
|218,000
|12 Morgan Road
|739,000
|295 Atlantic Drive
|651,000
|3 Cherry Lane
|749,900
|95-3 North Beverwyck Road
|205,000
|15 Seneca Avenue
|490,000
|41 Oneida Avenue
|780,000
|167 Springhill Drive
|560,000
|38 High Ridge Road
|564,900
|2467 Route 10
|260,000
|274 Halsey Road
|465,000
|3 Farrand Drive
|670,000
|106 Summerhill Drive
|565,000
|45 Iroquois Avenue
|430,000
|26 Ute Avenue
|700,000
|2350 Route 10
|240,000