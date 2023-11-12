Monday, November 13, 2023
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – November 8, 2023

0
107

PARSIPPANY  — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – November 8, 2023.

Click here to download the agenda

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment
2023 Members and Term Dates

  • Robert Iracane            Chairman         12/31/26
  • Dave Kaplan                Vice-Chair        12/31/23
  • Bernard Berkowitz        Member           12/31/24
  • Scott Joskowitz           Member            12/31/25
  • Nancy Snyder             Member            12/31/23
  • Sridath Reddy            Member            12/31/26
  • Davey Willans            Member            12/31/24
  • Casey Parikh              Alt. No. 1           12/31/23
  • Chris Mazzarella        Alt. No. 2           12/31/23
  • John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.
  • Chas Holloway, Engineer, GPI
  • Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP
  • Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

Agenda subject to change without notice
Although the information on this site is believed to be reliable, online postings of meeting agendas are not considered official copies.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
