Monday, November 13, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMobile MVC Coming to Morris County Library
Local News

Mobile MVC Coming to Morris County Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1790
Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile unit

MORRIS COUNTY — If you need to renew your driver’s license and registration, and don’t want to make a trip to the local DMV, no worries. An upcoming visit from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s (NJMVC) mobile unit at the Morris County Library will give residents the chance to do these tasks and more.

The MVC “Agency on Wheels” will be available on November 20. The unit will be at the library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Morris County Library is located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. Click here to make an appointment.

The mobile unit has a limit of 40 customers per date with an additional 10 customers to be placed on a standby list. A social security card or 2022 W2 form, current pay stub, or 1099 form are required to participate, as well as six points of ID.

Some services that will be available include:

  • Driver Licenses – The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote, and/or make organ donation selections.
  • Non-Driver Identification Cards – The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.
  • Registrations – Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.
  • REAL ID – Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of customers. Customers who have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. on the day of the appointment.
  • License Plates – The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.
  • Placards – Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.
  • Examination Permits – Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test itself is not available in the Mobile Units

REAL ID appointments are limited and must be scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. only.

Issuance of a REAL ID requires additional proof of identity. Click here to see what to bring to satisfy these requirements.

Previous article
Morris County Salutes Veterans Day 2023
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Parsippany’s Troubled PILOT Past: A Call to Reject Costly Tax Agreements
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »