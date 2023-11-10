Mobile MVC Coming to Morris County Library

MORRIS COUNTY — If you need to renew your driver’s license and registration, and don’t want to make a trip to the local DMV, no worries. An upcoming visit from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s (NJMVC) mobile unit at the Morris County Library will give residents the chance to do these tasks and more.

The MVC “Agency on Wheels” will be available on November 20. The unit will be at the library from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Morris County Library is located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. Click here to make an appointment.

The mobile unit has a limit of 40 customers per date with an additional 10 customers to be placed on a standby list. A social security card or 2022 W2 form, current pay stub, or 1099 form are required to participate, as well as six points of ID.

Some services that will be available include:

Driver Licenses – The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote, and/or make organ donation selections.

Non-Driver Identification Cards – The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.

Registrations – Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.

REAL ID – Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of customers. Customers who have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. on the day of the appointment.

License Plates – The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.

Placards – Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.

Examination Permits – Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test itself is not available in the Mobile Units

REAL ID appointments are limited and must be scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. only.

Issuance of a REAL ID requires additional proof of identity. Click here to see what to bring to satisfy these requirements.