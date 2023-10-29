Sunday, October 29, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCarlos Ortiz-Santos Arrested for DWI
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Carlos Ortiz-Santos Arrested for DWI

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
14
File Photo
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

DENVILLE — Carlos Ortiz-Santos, 30, Parsippany, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The arrest occurred around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, when Denville Police stopped his vehicle on Route 10 east. The stop was initiated due to observed unsafe lane changes and speeding.

During the stop, it was determined that Carlos Ortiz was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

He was subsequently arrested, taken to police headquarters, processed, and charged with driving under the influence.

Ortiz was released on his own recognizance, awaiting a future court appearance in Denville Township Municipal Court.

Ortiz received motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, failure to signal properly, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, careless driving, unsafe lane change, and obstruction of windshield.

spot_img
Previous article
Tragic Motorcycle Accident on I-280 East Claims Life
Next article
Lithra Sankari has been honored as ‘Governor’s STEM Scholars
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »