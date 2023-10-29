Carlos Ortiz-Santos Arrested for DWI

DENVILLE — Carlos Ortiz-Santos, 30, Parsippany, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The arrest occurred around 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, when Denville Police stopped his vehicle on Route 10 east. The stop was initiated due to observed unsafe lane changes and speeding.

During the stop, it was determined that Carlos Ortiz was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

He was subsequently arrested, taken to police headquarters, processed, and charged with driving under the influence.

Ortiz was released on his own recognizance, awaiting a future court appearance in Denville Township Municipal Court.

Ortiz received motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving, failure to signal properly, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, careless driving, unsafe lane change, and obstruction of windshield.