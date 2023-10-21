Board of Education Candidate: Matthew DeVitto

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus reached out to all Board of Education candidates for the upcoming election. Here’s what Matthew DeVitto had to say.

Q. What is the role of the school board of education? What is the role of the Superintendent of Schools?

A. The role of a Board of Education is to set district policy, approve budgets, and support the Superintendent. We are not to run the schools but see that are well run. The role of the Superintendent is to administer the district schools and implement policy with regulations.

Q. Between April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2023, how many Board of Education meetings have you attended?

A. As I am a current member of the Board I have attended 20 Board meetings in the past year.

Q. If elected to the Board of Education, what would be your three top priorities in detail?

A. To keep our budget within the 2% cap.

A. To plan for the growth of our schools in regards to the added enrollment that will occur with new development that is in construction and those that are planned in the future. 3. Help to increase student achievement due to the learning losses of 2020 and 2021-2022.

Q. Describe your plan to balance the needs/wants of your constituents, state and federal mandates, and your personal beliefs to ensure that school district policies are appropriate to these sometimes-competing priorities.

A. I am a parent of three children attending schools in the district which is to me an important and unique perspective to have for a board member. I will continue to keep my focus on what is ultimately the most important goal, the social & emotional well-being of all our students and helping them get the tools they need to succeed after they graduate.

Q. Describe your comfort level with fiscal responsibility and your ability to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to maintain financial stability.

A. Our district has stayed within the 2% cap within the past five years that I have been on the board without needing to go to a referendum thanks to our administration. Keeping that focus will continue to be my priority.

Q. As a publicly elected Board of Education member, you are a constant representation of the Parsippany Board of Education, including on social media platforms. Describe how you would balance your personal opinions with your sworn obligations to the board while using these platforms.

A. I keep my social media comments limited to the well-wishes of friends and family. I avoid engaging in debate in public on issues. I promote things happening in our township but leave the promotion of our schools to our administration.