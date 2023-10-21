Saturday, October 21, 2023
Blue Nail Exteriors and GAF Team up to Donate New Roof to Local First Responders

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Ashlynn Kaiser, Marketing Blue Nail; Jonathan Hernandez, Operations Manager Blue Nail; Kim Markwith, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery; John Hogan, owner Blue Nail; Nina Hogan, owner Blue Nail; Mayor James Barberio, Tony Dasaro, GAF, Billy Sandford, President Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and Nicolas Limanov, Sargent of Arms, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
PARSIPPANY  — Blue Nail Exteriors, a Montville-based contractor, joined forces with GAF to gift a new roof to the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit at 4 Volunteers Court, Lake Hiawatha.

This unit, a pillar of courage and service, offers volunteer rescue and recovery assistance across Parsippany-Troy Hills and the broader tri-state area.

“GAF stands firm in its resolve to foster community strength and unity through our Community Matters program. It’s our privilege to back the first responders, the silent guardians of our safety,” remarked Tony Dasaro, Sr. Territory Manager at GAF. “Our contribution to the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Squad is a nod of respect and support for their unwavering dedication to public safety.”

Blue Nail Exteriors, a local contractor from Montville, in partnership with GAF, donated a new roof for the Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, located at 4 Volunteers Court, Lake Hiawatha

“On behalf of everyone at Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, we extend our deepest gratitude to Blue Nail Exteriors and GAF for their extraordinary generosity. This new roof is far more than a structure; it’s a reminder of the community spirit that shelters and strengthens our resolve to serve. Such support not only safeguards our team against the elements but also fortifies our commitment to safeguarding the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills and the wider tri-state area. When we see companies like Blue Nail and GAF invest in us, it’s a clear reflection of their investment in our community. Together, we’re not just building stronger facilities; we’re building a stronger, safer future for all,” said Billy Sandford, President, of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit.

Billy Sandford, President, of Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit conducts a tour of the facility

The collaboration saw Blue Nail Exteriors contributing expert installation services and GAF, the leading force in roofing and waterproofing in North America, providing the necessary roofing supplies. This joint effort stems from GAF’s Community Matters, a social endeavor aimed at harnessing roofing prowess and resources to fortify the communal spirit.

Blue Nail Roofing Exteriors brings a wealth of construction savvy to the residents of Montville and neighboring regions. Holding prestigious titles like GAF Presidents Club and James Hardie Master Elite, they stand as a beacon of comprehensive exterior construction and remodeling solutions in New Jersey.

Workers from Blue Nail Exteriors, a local contractor from Montville installing the new roof on Parsippany Rescue and Recovery building in Lake Hiawatha

With a heritage spanning over 130 years, GAF, part of Standard Industries, reigns as North America’s premier manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing products. The company’s longstanding reputation is anchored in its innovative spirit and relentless commitment to customer satisfaction.

Beyond commercial success, GAF is deeply invested in sculpting a better tomorrow for the communities it serves. The GAF Community Matters initiative is a testament to this, channeling the company’s vast capabilities and resources toward nurturing resilient, prosperous, and sustainable societies. Discover more by clicking here.

Since 2015, GAF has anchored its corporate operations at One Campus Drive, Parsippany.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
