Friday, October 20, 2023
Howard Hendrickson Hosts Poetic Tribute to Celebrate New Book Launch

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Councilman Justin Musella with Howard Hendrickson
PARSIPPANY — Howard Hendrickson recently conducted a poetry session at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library to commemorate the launch of his fourth poetry anthology.

Entitled ‘Poetry & Art,’ the book features a collection of paintings by Brenda Hendrickson, adding a visual dimension to the literary works.

With numerous accolades to his name for his contributions to poetry, Howard’s poetic prowess is recognized in various anthologies where his work is featured.

Drawing inspiration predominantly from the natural world and personal experiences, Howard has not only been entrusted with penning poems for unique events but also had the distinction of contributing to a golf book published on behalf of a friend.

Previous article
Former Capital One Bank Building Sold
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
