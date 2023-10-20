Howard Hendrickson Hosts Poetic Tribute to Celebrate New Book Launch

PARSIPPANY — Howard Hendrickson recently conducted a poetry session at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library to commemorate the launch of his fourth poetry anthology.

Entitled ‘Poetry & Art,’ the book features a collection of paintings by Brenda Hendrickson, adding a visual dimension to the literary works.

With numerous accolades to his name for his contributions to poetry, Howard’s poetic prowess is recognized in various anthologies where his work is featured.

Drawing inspiration predominantly from the natural world and personal experiences, Howard has not only been entrusted with penning poems for unique events but also had the distinction of contributing to a golf book published on behalf of a friend.