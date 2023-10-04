Marotta Controls Named Exceptional Small Business Supplier

PARSIPPANY — Marotta Controls, a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that the company has received the Lockheed Martin Exceptional Small Business Award for 2022 – one of twenty companies selected for this honor. Presented annually by Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control, the award showcases the company’s dedication to fostering relationships with exceptional small businesses that provide significant value and innovative solutions over the course of the previous year.

This latest award recognizes Marotta’s commitment to fulfilling the subassembly needs of Lockheed’s next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile (PrSM) designed for the U.S. Army. Marotta was also named Exceptional Small Business Supplier in 2015 for demonstrating dedicated program performance and achieving a 100 percent quality and delivery rating for a power supply on a missile program.

Marotta is a critical partner to Lockheed Martin on several platforms and has been selected as one of three small businesses to strengthen the defense industrial base for a high-priority program. This is part of the Department of Defense (DoD) Mentor-Protégé Program, which encourages prime contractors to serve as mentors in developing the technical and business capabilities of small businesses.

“When Marotta began working with Lockheed Martin, we were hungry for the business and eager to please. Here we are, more than a decade later – still hungry and eager – but also recognized as a trusted and highly valued Lockheed partner,” said Steven Fox, senior vice president, of Power & Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “Through our expertise, products, and transparency, Marotta has earned its place as an integral member of the Lockheed Martin team, and each successive award is further proof of the hands-on, collaborative approach we bring to the table.”

Marotta has invested heavily in its relationship with Lockheed Martin. Over the past 13 years, the partnership has yielded:

The development of 20+ new products

Delivery of 40,000+ units

6 franchise production programs

18 current programs (11 development programs and 7 production programs)

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.