Monday, October 2, 2023
Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Hosts Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event! 🎃

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo
PARSIPPANY  — Get ready for a spooky and fun-filled evening as the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills invites everyone to its Trunk or Treat event! It promises to be a spooktacular gathering, scheduled for October 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Park, come rain or shine.

A Community Endeavor 🕸️

The township calls upon residents, local organizations, and businesses to come together to make this event a booming success for the children. Attendees are encouraged to come with their vehicles decorated in festive and spooky themes. For those preferring a stationary setup, 8 ft tables will be available for displaying treats.

Registration and Contributions 🦇

Registration is mandatory for those setting up trunks or tables, ensuring a well-organized and smooth-running event.

Children attending are required to contribute one bag of factory-sealed candy or a sealed bag of non-food treats, ensuring a safe and enjoyable treat collection for everyone. There’s no admission fee, making it a fun, accessible event for all families in the township.

Trunk & Table Registration 🍬

To register your trunk or table click here.

Join the Frightful Fun 🌟

This event is not just about treats; it’s about community bonding, fun, and creating delightful memories. So, gear up with your spookiest decorations and join the township in making this Halloween a memorable one for the children!

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, October 2023. Click here to read the magazine.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
