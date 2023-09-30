Community Celebrates with Spirited Runs and Family Fun at the 12th Annual SAX 4 Miler

PARSIPPANY — The 12th Annual SAX 4 Miler took place on Saturday, September 30, at the modern headquarters of Sax LLP, located at 389 Interpace Parkway, with the noble aim of raising funds for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital.

Leon Grassi, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Business Development, addressed the assembled attendees.

Since its inception in 2012, the event has raised nearly $800,000, with this year’s goal being to cross the $1 million mark. At the point of this article, Sax LLP has successfully raised $97,594 for the year, and contributions continue to flow in.

Sax LLP is a staunch supporter of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, allocating 100% of the proceeds from this event directly to the hospital’s Child Life Department. This department specializes in offering holistic therapies to children, relying entirely on external support, including the funds generated by the 4 Miler.

Helena Lynch Achieves Top Individual Fundraiser, Securing $650; Margaret Henn, Carly O’Connell, and Richard Kotkin each garner $500 at the annual event.

Sax, LLP emerges as the top corporate team with $6,150; Team St. Joseph’s Health secures $762.77, Cardiopulmonary raises $675, and Felician University School of Nursing raises $345.

Kevin J. Slavin, President & CEO at St. Joseph’s Health

Stuart Berger, CPA, and partner at Sax LLP, who founded the event twelve years ago, expressed, “The 4 Miler is one of our key events, allowing us to support our communities and assist the extraordinary team at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, ensuring pediatric patients receive crucial programs and services.” Achieving $1 million in raised funds is a significant milestone, made possible by the participants, donors, and sponsors.

This year’s 4 Miler showcased a 4-mile run on a scenic, USA Track and Field Certified (USATF) double-loop course and also featured a two- and four-mile walk. There were kids’ dashes designed for ages 2-11, ranging from 25 to 200 yards, along with a plethora of family-friendly activities including a DJ, a face painter, and a balloon artist.

The children enjoyed delightful moments with face painting and the creative works of the balloon artist.

Cloris Bustamante, Director of Community Outreach at St. Joseph’s Health, provides insights on maintaining good health

The registration tables

They’re off to the races! ‘On Your Marks!’ This year’s 4 Miler showcased a scenic 4-mile run on a USA Track and Field Certified (USATF) double-loop course, with options for a two- and four-mile walk also included.

Family Affair: The Greenwood Family – Evonne, Don, and their children Emma, 8; Evangeline, 6; and Donald, 4, all took part in the Kids Races.

Marc and Samantha Mustachio participated in the SAX 4 Miler’s 4-mile run

