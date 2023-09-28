Minimum Wage in New Jersey to Rise Starting January 2024

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Murphy’s Office has declared an elevation in New Jersey’s minimum wage by $1, bringing it to $15.13 per hour for the majority of workers, effective from January 1, 2024. This surpasses the objective stipulated in the law sanctioned by Governor Murphy in February 2019, aiming for a minimum of $15.00 per hour by 2024 for most workers. When Governor Murphy initiated his term in 2018, the minimum wage was $8.60 per hour.

Governor Murphy stated, “Raising the minimum wage was among my primary objectives when I assumed office, and we formalized the legislation a year later to realize a $15.00 per hour minimum wage by 2024 for New Jersey.” He hopes this long-anticipated milestone will enhance the living standards and financial stability of New Jersey workers and solidify the state’s commitment to worker welfare.

To accommodate smaller and seasonal employers, the legislation grants an extension until 2026 to implement the $15.00 per hour wage, allowing gradual adaptation to the new standard. Starting January 1, these employers are required to pay at least $13.73 per hour, a rise from $12.93.

For agricultural employees, who are subjected to a distinctive wage schedule, the minimum wage will be $15.00 per hour by 2027. The forthcoming year will see a minimum wage of $12.81 per hour for them. Additionally, the primary caregivers at long-term care facilities will witness their minimum wage ascend by $1.00 to $18.13 per hour.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has the responsibility of determining the annual minimum wage, following either the legally specified rate or a rate influenced by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), opting for the higher one. Post achieving the $15.00 per hour rate in January, the subsequent adjustments will be dictated by the annual alterations in the CPI as per the state constitution.

However, the cash wage for tipped workers is maintained at $5.26 per hour, but employers can now claim a $9.87 tip credit, a $1.00 increment. Employers are obligated to compensate for the discrepancy if the combined tips and cash wage do not meet the state minimum wage.

For further details on state minimum wage and the rights of tipped workers, refer to the official pages: State Minimum Wage Information and Tipped Workers Rights.