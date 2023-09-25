Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes are Now Open

PARSIPPANY — Voters who prefer to cast their vote in person but are unable to make it to the polls for the Election, can do so through mail-in voting. The General Election is on Tuesday, November 7. The local Ballot Drop office is located at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.
Other Ballot Drop boxes located in Morris County:
- Dover Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 37 North Sussex Street, Dover
- East Hanover Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 411 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover
- Florham Park Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 111 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park
- Hanover Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 1000 Route 10, Whippany
- Madison Public Safety Complex Ballot Drop Box; 62 Kings Road, Madison
- Morris Plains Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 531 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains
- Town of Boonton Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 100 Washington Street, Boonton
- Boonton Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 155 Powerville Road, Boonton
- Pequannock Municipal Complex Senior House; 530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pequannock
- Randolph Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 502 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph
- Rockaway Boro Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 1 East Main Street, Rockaway Borough
- Rockaway Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 65 Mount Hope Road, Rockaway
- Roxbury Township Town Hall Ballot Drop Box; 1715 Route 46, Ledgewood
- Washington Township Ballot Drop Box; 1 East Springtown Road in Washington Township
- Wharton Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 10 Robert Street in Wharton
- Mendham Boro Ballot Drop Box; 3 Cold Hill Rd, South in Mendham,
- Montville Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 195 Changebridge Road, Montville
- Jefferson Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge
- Kinnelon Borough Town Hall Ballot Drop Box; 130 Kinnelon Road, Kinnelon
- Long Hill Town Hall Ballot Drop Box; 915 Valley Road in Gillette
- Board of Elections Ballot Drop Box; 10 Court Street, Morristown
- Morris Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 50 Woodland Avenue, Morris Township
- Morristown Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 200 South Street, Morristown
- Mount Olive Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 204 Flanders/Drakestown Road, Budd Lake
- Mt. Arlington Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 419 Howard Blvd, Mount Arlington
- Butler Boro Ballot Drop Box; 10 High Street, Butler
- Chatham Boro Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 54 Fairmount Avenue, Chatham
- Chatham Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 58 Meyersville Road, Chatham
- Chester Township Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 1 Parker Road, Chester
- Denville Municipal Building Ballot Drop Box; 1 St. Mary’s Place, Denville
You can deposit your ballot approximately 45 days prior to each election. All Ballot Drop boxes will be closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters can track their ballots by clicking here for the NJ Department of State Division of Elections.
For questions or concerns about voting, call the Morris County Clerk’s office at (973) 285-6066 or email them by clicking here.