PARSIPPANY — In a remarkable display of community engagement, Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella recently embarked on a unique initiative that demonstrated his dedication to understanding and aiding local volunteer ambulance squads. Seeking to explore how government resources could be directed to bolster these essential community services, Musella spent a shift riding along with a Parsippany’s Volunteer Ambulance squad Saturday evening, gaining firsthand insights into their operations and challenges.

Musella remarked, “It was a great experience, I learned first-hand the incredible value our volunteers offer to our community along with some of their challenges.”



Councilman Musella’s ride-along offered a candid glimpse into the demanding and critical work performed by local volunteer ambulance squads. From responding to emergency calls and providing immediate medical assistance to patients, to navigating through traffic with precision, these volunteers showcased their unwavering commitment to saving lives. Musella, donning a volunteer uniform himself, observed the fast-paced and often intense nature of their tasks, gaining a newfound appreciation for the sacrifices they make to keep the community safe.

The dedication of volunteers in organizations like the Parsippany Ambulance Squad is invaluable. Serving our community for 81 years means generations of residents in Parsippany have been able to rely on their services in times of need.

Volunteer ambulance squads play a crucial role in emergency medical services. These selfless individuals dedicate their time and skills to ensure the safety and well-being of their neighbors and community members. Their commitment not only involves responding to emergency calls but also participating in continuous training and education to keep up with the latest medical protocols and techniques.

Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance is always looking for volunteers. If you are over the age of 18, fill out this Application Form and stop in at Parsippany Road. Are you interested in joining PVAS, but aren’t 18 years of age yet? Not a problem! PVAS maintains a Junior Squad for anyone interested in riding who is at least 16 years of age.

Related

Comments

Comments