Eli’s Eatery: Fusion Cuisine Revolutionizes Parsippany’s Dining Scene

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, August 11, key figures from Parsippany-Troy Hills, including Mayor James Barberio, Councilmen Paul Carifi, Jr. Justin Musella, and Frank Neglia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, alongside board members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov, gathered to inaugurate Eli’s Eatery, a fresh Korean-French fusion spot in the Galleria 10 Mall, situated at 2569 Route 10 East.

The event was uplifted by a drummer in traditional attire, creating a vibrant ambiance. Mayor Barberio expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Parsippany is fast becoming a sought-after dining spot. I’m thrilled to see Eli’s Eatery join our culinary map and wish them great success.”

During the festivities, Cahill bestowed a plaque upon David Oh, one of the eatery’s pioneers, expressing gratitude for choosing Parsippany and conveying wishes for success and prosperity. He added, “Thank you for enriching our community with your presence!”

This culinary venture is the brainchild of David Oh and Chef Eleazar “Eli” Martinez. The duo, already celebrated for their establishment of Woodham Korean Cuisine in Morris Plains, bring their flair to Parsippany with Eli’s Eatery. Unlike Woodham’s traditional approach, Eli’s offers a blend of classic Korean and elegant French cuisines, ensuring diverse options, including a menu tailored for children.

Eli’s Eatery emerges as a delightful and diverse addition to Parsippany’s gastronomic landscape. The ambiance strikes a balance between sophistication and laid-back charm, promising to be a favored choice for both casual lunches and relaxed dinners.