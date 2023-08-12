Parsippany-Troy Hills Celebrate the Legacy of Raoul Wallenberg

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, August 6, Mayor James R. Barberio, alongside the Parsippany Interfaith Council, commemorated the heroic deeds of Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who bravely saved thousands of Hungarian Jews during the Holocaust.

Wallenberg’s ultimate fate remains shrouded in mystery after being imprisoned in a Nazi gulag.

Raoul Wallenberg stands as a towering figure in the annals of World War II history. A Swedish diplomat stationed in Budapest, he is credited with saving tens of thousands of Hungarian Jews from the clutches of the Holocaust.

With a combination of bravery and cunning, Wallenberg utilized “Schutz-Passes” – protective documents that declared the bearers to be under Swedish protection, despite lacking legal standing.

Additionally, he established a series of safe houses across Budapest, marked as Swedish territory, to shelter Jews from Nazi and Arrow Cross raids. His relentless efforts demonstrated a profound sense of humanity during one of history’s darkest hours. Tragically, in 1945, Wallenberg was detained by Soviet forces for reasons that remain unclear. His subsequent fate is shrouded in mystery, with conflicting reports on his demise. Nonetheless, Wallenberg’s legacy endures as a testament to the power of an individual’s will to combat profound evil.

