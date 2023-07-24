Water Meter Replacement

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is committed to providing superior service to the residents. As part of this commitment, they must change the water meters periodically. They are starting in Lake Hiawatha, down to Edwards Road, Route 46, and across So. Beverwyck/Reynolds Avenue area to the Troy Road area. There is no cost to homeowners to have this work completed.

The new water meter will be installed by the contractor, National Metering Services, Inc. Your water meter is inside your home or in an outside vault. A National Metering Services representative must access this location to perform the required change.



Installation should take approximately 30 minutes. They ask that you clear the area around your meter before your scheduled appointment to prepare for the meter change. Call National Metering Services at 1-888-448-0009 to schedule an appointment, or click here and click on E-Appointments.