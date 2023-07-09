Grateful Appreciation to Supporters: Project Graduation for Class of 2023 Thrives with Your Continued Support!

PARSIPPANY — The Class of 2023’s Project Graduation extends heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters involved, including students, parents, and staff members. Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in the success of this activity. With immense appreciation, they express their thanks for the continued support provided.

The contributions received have been instrumental in offsetting expenses related to supplies, rental fees, and entertainment. Through the generosity of the supporters, the financial burden has been alleviated, allowing for a memorable and enjoyable Project Graduation experience for the Class of 2023.

Project Graduation in Parsippany stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the parents, students, and staff members, as well as the incredible support received from the community. The Class of 2023 wholeheartedly expresses their gratitude for the continued support that has made this endeavor a resounding success.

1 Sylvan Way LLC

Onyx Equities

Acorn Home Improvements

Anthony and Sons Bakery

Anthony Francos

Applebees

ArcMorris

Baldwin Bagels

Baldwin Pizzeria Group LLC

Branchburg Sports Complex

Brooklawn School PTA

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chipotle

Lake Parsippany School

Littleton School

Intervale School

Caggiano Orthodontics

Central Middle School

Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC

Dunkin Donuts

Election Fund of Michael J. dePierro

Family Vision Associates, LLC

Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha

Frank Neglia, Parsippany Councilman

FRWD Logistics LLC

Garofalo O’Neill Ruggierio, LLC

Greenspan Family Eyecare

Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association

Howards Bagels

IHOP

Intervale Elementary School

Jersey Mikes of Hanover

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Knollwood Elementary School

Lake Hiawatha Elementary School

Lake Hiawatha Swim Club Inc

Lake Parsippany School

Lenfam Management Company

Lexus of Route 10

Little Viking Football Inc.

Littleton Elementary School

Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic

Morris JV, LLC – c/o Onyx Management Group, LLC

Mt. Tabor Elementary School

Northvail Elementary School

Panera

Parsippany Foot & Ankle LLC

Parsippany Soccer Club, Inc.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078

Paul Miller Porsche

Pomptonian

Priola Funeral Service, Inc.

Rockaway Meadow Elementary School

Rutgers Builders

Saint Peter the Apostle Church

Samantha Rice

Senthil Mahalingam and Kavipriya Senthil Kumar

Severna Operations, Inc.

ShopRite of Parsippany

Stop and Shop

Target Parsippany

The Good Apple Company

The Michael Konner Corporation

Tri-County Orthopedics

Troy Hills Elementary SchoolU A Pipefitters Local 274 of Journeymen & Apprentices of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry

Veterans of Foreign Wars-Post 10184

Woman’s Club of Parsippany Troy Hills