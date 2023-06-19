Parsippany Voters Voice Their Choices in Contested Races of the 2023 Primary Elections

PARSIPPANY — The voters have spoken in the 2023 Primary races. Parsippany Focus highlighted how Parsippany voters responded to the candidates. Please note: We only show the contested races and how Parsippany voters cast their votes. These numbers do not reflect the entire Morris County and/or LD26.
|Total Registered Voters
|36,485
|Total – Republican
|11,590
|Total – Democrat
|11,980
|Total – Nonpartisan
|12,915
|Total Votes Cast
|5,692
|Total Republican
|4,016
|Total Democratic
|1,676
|Total Nonpartisan
|0
|Total Voter Turnout
|15.60%
|Total Republican Turnout
|34.65%
|Total Democratic Turnout
|13.99%
|Total Nonpartisan Turnout
|0.00%
|State Senate – 26th LD
|Joseph Pennacchio
|1,895
|Thomas Mastrangelo
|1,525
|General Assembly – 26th LD
|(vote for two)
|Jay Webber
|2,220
|Brian Bergen
|1,777
|Robert Peluso
|1,383
|BettyLou DeCroce
|1,297
|Morris County Clerk
|Ann Grossi
|2,660
|Morris County Commissioner
|Paul DeGroot
|1,596
|Tayfun Selen
|1,557
|Township Council
|(vote for three)
|Matthew McGrath
|2,488
|Paul Carifi, Jr.
|2,413
|Adam Kandil
|2,223
|Danny Desai
|1,424
|Gary Martin
|1,327