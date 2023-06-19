Saturday, July 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Voters Voice Their Choices in Contested Races of the 2023 Primary...
FeaturedLocal News

Parsippany Voters Voice Their Choices in Contested Races of the 2023 Primary Elections

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1383
Matt McGraft, Paul Carifi Jr., Mayor Jaime Barberio, and Adam Kandil
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The voters have spoken in the 2023 Primary races.  Parsippany Focus highlighted how Parsippany voters responded to the candidates. Please note: We only show the contested races and how Parsippany voters cast their votes. These numbers do not reflect the entire Morris County and/or LD26.

Total Registered Voters 36,485
Total – Republican 11,590
Total – Democrat 11,980
Total – Nonpartisan 12,915
Total Votes Cast 5,692
Total Republican 4,016
Total Democratic 1,676
Total Nonpartisan 0
   
Total Voter Turnout 15.60%
Total Republican Turnout 34.65%
Total Democratic Turnout 13.99%
Total Nonpartisan Turnout 0.00%
   
State Senate – 26th LD  
Joseph Pennacchio 1,895
Thomas Mastrangelo 1,525
   
General Assembly – 26th LD (vote for two)
Jay Webber 2,220
Brian Bergen 1,777
Robert Peluso 1,383
BettyLou DeCroce 1,297
   
Morris County Clerk  
Ann Grossi 2,660
   
Morris County Commissioner  
Paul DeGroot 1,596
Tayfun Selen 1,557
   
Township Council (vote for three)
Matthew McGrath 2,488
Paul Carifi, Jr. 2,413
Adam Kandil 2,223
Danny Desai 1,424
Gary Martin 1,327

Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – June 13, 2023
Next article
New Jersey Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Municipalities Over Gannett
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.