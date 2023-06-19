Parsippany Voters Voice Their Choices in Contested Races of the 2023 Primary Elections

PARSIPPANY — The voters have spoken in the 2023 Primary races. Parsippany Focus highlighted how Parsippany voters responded to the candidates. Please note: We only show the contested races and how Parsippany voters cast their votes. These numbers do not reflect the entire Morris County and/or LD26.

Total Registered Voters 36,485 Total – Republican 11,590 Total – Democrat 11,980 Total – Nonpartisan 12,915 Total Votes Cast 5,692 Total Republican 4,016 Total Democratic 1,676 Total Nonpartisan 0 Total Voter Turnout 15.60% Total Republican Turnout 34.65% Total Democratic Turnout 13.99% Total Nonpartisan Turnout 0.00% State Senate – 26th LD Joseph Pennacchio 1,895 Thomas Mastrangelo 1,525 General Assembly – 26th LD (vote for two) Jay Webber 2,220 Brian Bergen 1,777 Robert Peluso 1,383 BettyLou DeCroce 1,297 Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi 2,660 Morris County Commissioner Paul DeGroot 1,596 Tayfun Selen 1,557 Township Council (vote for three) Matthew McGrath 2,488 Paul Carifi, Jr. 2,413 Adam Kandil 2,223 Danny Desai 1,424 Gary Martin 1,327