Friday, April 28, 2023

HomeLocal NewsPlay Ball! Par-Troy Little League West Season Kicks Off with Exciting Opening...
FeaturedLocal NewsSports

Play Ball! Par-Troy Little League West Season Kicks Off with Exciting Opening Night Festivities

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
240
Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Loretta Gragnani with the team she sponsors "Gragnani Gladiators." Coach: Niral Desai. Players Adelynn Fontan-Clark Gabriella Avoletta, Julia Szczepanik, Kadence George, Maya Szczepanik, Samantha Alejo, Savannah Weng and Serena Desai.

Advertisements

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy Little League West season started with exciting opening night festivities on Friday, April 14.

“This year marks the 71st season that Par-Troy West has had the privilege of serving the children of Parsippany. That’s a lot of baseball and softball., said President Frank Neglia.

“I want to thank all our Board members, volunteers, sponsors, and friends, who give their time and support to help make our program run.  Without them, we could not operate.  Because of everyone’s combined efforts, the Par-Troy West program is such a great success.  That is why I and other Board members urge you to please help and volunteer in any capacity you can.  A Little League program’s success depends on how many dedicated volunteers we can get to assist,” continued Neglia.

“We would also like to thank the Township of Parsippany, The Parsippany Recreation Department, Parsippany Parks, and Forestry, and the Board of Education for the opportunity to use the ball field in town and at the schools during the season.  Their support helps ensure that all Little Leaguers have a place to play.”

National Anthem was a song by Stephanie Chang
Little League Pledge was read by Ricki Rosetti

Neglia concluded, “This coming season should be another exciting one, and we look forward to all the children having fun and hope to see you all out there!”

 

 

Previous article
Parsippany Comes Together to Celebrate Arbor Day
Next article
Morris County Commemorates the 42nd National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.