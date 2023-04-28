Play Ball! Par-Troy Little League West Season Kicks Off with Exciting Opening Night Festivities

PARSIPPANY — Par-Troy Little League West season started with exciting opening night festivities on Friday, April 14.

“This year marks the 71st season that Par-Troy West has had the privilege of serving the children of Parsippany. That’s a lot of baseball and softball., said President Frank Neglia.

“I want to thank all our Board members, volunteers, sponsors, and friends, who give their time and support to help make our program run. Without them, we could not operate. Because of everyone’s combined efforts, the Par-Troy West program is such a great success. That is why I and other Board members urge you to please help and volunteer in any capacity you can. A Little League program’s success depends on how many dedicated volunteers we can get to assist,” continued Neglia.

“We would also like to thank the Township of Parsippany, The Parsippany Recreation Department, Parsippany Parks, and Forestry, and the Board of Education for the opportunity to use the ball field in town and at the schools during the season. Their support helps ensure that all Little Leaguers have a place to play.”

Neglia concluded, “This coming season should be another exciting one, and we look forward to all the children having fun and hope to see you all out there!”