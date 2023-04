PARSIPPANY — Parsipany-Troy Hills Township Council will introduce the 2023 Municipal Budget on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

A resolution is on the public agenda to introduce the budget formally.

You can access the meeting agenda by clicking here.

Council Meetings are videotaped and aired on Public Access Channel 21 at 7:00 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and are available at www.parsippany.net. You can also view it on Parsippany Focus.

