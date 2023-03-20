Valerie Fund Walk/5K Run Set for June 10

MORRIS COUNTY — Now in its 18th year, the 2023 Valerie Fund Walk & 5K will be held Saturday, June 10 event in Essex County’s Verona Park to celebrate and honor Valerie Fund patients battling pediatric cancer and blood disorders. The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

The fundraiser is presented by Valerie Fund founders and Warren Township natives Ed and Sue Goldstein, and JAG-ONE Physical Therapy.

There are several new ways to get involved in the walk and 5K run this year.

Team Captains who raise $1,000 or more for their team will earn a gold shirt to set them apart as a Fundraising Gold Team at June 10 event.

In addition, numerous table prizes will be offered via drawing at the event. Tickets for prizes may be purchased through team captains, online at www.TheValerieFund.org/Walk or at their local JAG-ONE office. The holder of the winning ticket does not need to be present on the day to win.

For even more fun on the day, The Valerie Fund has added a Color Run component to the Kid Sprint, sponsored by The Learning Express. There will also be a family games area with the naming sponsorship still available. Contact Leah DelPiano at ldepiano@thevaleriefund.org if interested in this or any other sponsorship opportunities.

The event has raised more than $11 million to fight childhood cancers and blood disorders over its 18 years.

To learn more about the event and to register for the sanctioned 5K race and the walk, visit www.thevaleriefund.org/Walk2023. Many questions can be answered by referring to the website’s FAQ tab or calling The Valerie Fund offices at (973) 761-0422.

The Valerie Fund offered special thanks to Sue and Ed Goldstein, its founders, and presenting sponsors. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is the exclusive run sponsor. Additional sponsors include RWJ Barnabas, Atlantic Health, Burger King, CBSTV, Jersey Mikes, Bank of America, CBOE, Inserra Shoprite, Merck, and St. Joseph’s Health.

About The Valerie Fund

After their 9-year-old daughter Valerie succumbed to cancer, the Goldsteins were determined that no family should have to travel great distances to receive superior medical care.

Along with a group of close friends, they began fundraising efforts from their living room – tireless work that would lead to the 1977 opening of New Jersey’s first pediatric oncology facility at Summit’s Overlook Hospital. More than 40 years later, The Valerie Fund’s mission remains that of supporting comprehensive health care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

The Valerie Fund addresses the most immediate needs of patients and families whose lives are suddenly and dramatically upended. Core services provide emotional, practical, and financial support complementing state-of-the-art medical treatment at seven Valerie Fund Children’s Centers located in New Jersey, New York, and metro Philadelphia.

The hallmark of The Valerie Fund services ensures that families and hospitals do not have to rely on insurance reimbursements to receive the range of support of a multi-disciplinary team including a staff of social workers, psychologists, child life specialists, and educational liaisons. More than 6,000 children with cancer and blood disorders are treated annually – a network that is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

