Friday, March 17, 2023
Navigating Hope Facilitates “Cover All Kids” Community Outreach

MORRIS COUNTY —  Morris County’s unique Navigating Hope mobile outreach program will be joined by an outreach specialist from the New Jersey State Department of Human Services to advance a state initiative to reach all uninsured children in New Jersey.

The outreach specialist will try to connect with disadvantaged children under the age of 19 and their families to help educate them on NJ FamilyCare, a federal and state-funded health insurance program created to provide qualified New Jersey residents of any age access to affordable health insurance. The outreach will include two upcoming community visits scheduled for:

    • March 21, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Dover Board of Education

March 22, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Netcong School District

Since Morris County has an established outreach program through Navigating Hope, the state Human Service’s Office of New Americans asked to join their two regularly scheduled trips in their mission to travel and educate the public about the state’s “Cover All Kids” campaign.

Morris County is the first to partner with the state in the outreach effort.

Navigating Hope, a mobile outreach initiative designed to provide social services by going into communities where the services are most needed is a partnership between the Morris County Department of Human Services and Family Promise of Morris County. It is a complementary service to the Morris County Sheriff’s Hope One van, a novel program that provides mobile mental health and addiction services across our county.

Navigating Hope offers on-site benefits eligibility screenings, application assistance, and linkage to other community services. With NJ FamilyCare, income-eligible children under 19 can receive the following:

  • Primary and specialty care, including check-ups and other visits
  • Eyeglasses
  • Hospitalization (both inpatient and outpatient)
  • Lab tests/x-rays
  • Prescriptions
  • Dental Services
  • Preventive Screenings
  • Vaccinations
  • Mental Health Care
  • Substance Use Testing and Treatment
  • Vision Services
  • Hearing Services
  • Lead Screening
  • Family Planning
  • Other medically necessary services

For more information on the “Cover All Kids” initiative being sponsored by NJ FamilyCare, please visit nj.gov/CoverAllKids to learn more and apply. Or call 1-800-701-0710 (TTY: 711) with questions or to apply by phone. Language translators are available.

