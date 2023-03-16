Luck of the Irish Prevails in Morristown

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of New Jersey’s biggest, returned last weekend with a longtime volunteer and dedicated fundraiser leading the procession. Ryan Dawson served as grand marshal for this year’s parade. The weather forecast was weary, but the St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers decided to go on with the show! The weather was cold and windy, but hundreds of crowds lined up South Street.

Ryan has been an integral member of the parade and finance committees, assisting in raising money for the parade as Finance Committee Chairman.

Mr. Dawson is a member and former president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County.

He is a realtor for Weichert Realtors in Morristown and resides in Mendham with his wife, Melinda.