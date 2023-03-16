Friday, March 17, 2023
Luck of the Irish Prevails in Morristown

Hundreds attend the Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of New Jersey’s biggest, returned last weekend with a longtime volunteer and dedicated fundraiser leading the procession. Ryan Dawson served as grand marshal for this year’s parade. The weather forecast was weary, but the St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers decided to go on with the show!  The weather was cold and windy, but hundreds of crowds lined up South Street.

Grand Marshall Ryan Dawson and his wife, Melinda.

Ryan has been an integral member of the parade and finance committees, assisting in raising money for the parade as Finance Committee Chairman.

Mr. Dawson is a member and former president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County.

He is a realtor for Weichert Realtors in Morristown and resides in Mendham with his wife, Melinda.

Family and Friends of the Grand Marshall
Morris County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff James Gannon is in the center.
Sheriff James Gannon’s vehicle.
200 Club of Morris County
A float promoting the 2013 Grand Marshal, Ryan Dawson
St. Patrick Patron Saint of Ireland
The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Morristown’s Mayor Timothy P. Dougherty his wife Mary, and other local dignitaries
Morris County Police Pipe and Drums
Morris County Board of County Commissioners
Morristown Medical Center
Rotary Club of Morristown
The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Provident Bank
Rotary International
The Seeing Eye
Market Street Mission
Chic-fil-A Morris Plains
Morris County Democrat Committee
The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Madison Fire Department
The Morristown St. Patrick’s Day Parade

 

 

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
