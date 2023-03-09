Boonton Police Captain Allegedly Steals Computer Towers, Internal Affairs Records

BOONTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin confirmed charges against a Boonton police captain who allegedly stole his internal affairs records and computer hardware containing police data from the Boonton Police Department.

Stephen Jones, 42, of Toms River, has been charged with computer theft, tampering with public records, and other offenses in connection with the April 2022 incident. The charges result from an Office of Public Integrity and Accountability’s (OPIA) Corruption Bureau investigation.

The investigation revealed Jones removed at least five computer towers from the Boonton Police Department, three of which contained police information, including files on internal affairs (IA) matters. He allegedly stole his personnel and IA files, stashing the computer towers in his Toms River home and the files at his in-laws’ home in Edison.

Then the officer-in-charge of the Boonton Police, Jones, was allegedly captured on surveillance video late at night on April 13, 2022, removing containers and computer towers from the police department. According to the investigation, Jones removed the computer hardware and files without authorization and violated Boonton Police policies.

Jones is charged with one count of each of the following offenses:

second-degree computer theft

third-degree theft by unlawful taking

third-degree tampering with public records

fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records

Second-degree crimes carry a five- to 10-year prison term with a $150,000 fine upon conviction. Third-degree crimes can carry a prison sentence of three to five years and a $15,000 fine. Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Deputy Attorney General Eric Cohen is prosecuting the case for the OPIA Corruption Bureau under the supervision of Deputy Bureau Chief Jeffrey Manis, Bureau Chief Peter Lee, OPIA Deputy Director Anthony Picione, and OPIA Executive Director Thomas Eicher.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.