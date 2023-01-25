Eastern Janitorial Company was Bestowed with Honors and Resolutions

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio presented Nick Rafanello, Eastern Janitorial Company’s CEO, with a proclamation acknowledging being named “Family Business of the Year for 2022” from Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Founded in 1977, Eastern is a second-generation family-run business currently employing hundreds of workers in the tri-state area. Eastern operates in three main divisions; Commercial Facility Cleaning and Supplies, Specialty Flooring and Surface Restoration, and Engineering/Handyman Services.

In addition to Mayor James Barberio, Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented a plaque to Rafanello. Also attending were Economic Development members Scott Donnelly, Secretary Raj Dichpally, Council Liaison Loretta Gragnani, Mayor James Barberio, and Adam Kandil.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen attended the meeting to present Eastern Janitorial with a Joint Legislative Resolution from Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Jay Webber, Assemblyman Christian Barranco, and himself.

Morris County Commissioner Director John Krickus presented a resolution from the Commissioners. Also attending were Commissioners Tayfun Selen and Thomas Mastrangelo.

Commissioner Mastrangelo also presented a plaque to Nick Rafanello on behalf of himself as a local small business person in Parsippany.

Eastern Janitorial Company is a facility services company based in Parsippany. Eastern is a second-generation NJ-based family business with a legacy that began as R&R Maintenance in 1977.

Eastern has grown substantially over the past decade, organically and through acquiring various strategically positioned peers. Eastern Janitorial’s success results from our unwavering focus on a single, simple guiding principle – find the best people, train and support them with the latest industry tools and practices and treat them like family.

As a result, their motivated team remains highly focused on providing every customer with a consistently superior service experience.

Part of Silberman College of Business since 1989, the Rothman Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship supports, promotes, and researches entrepreneurship with a special focus on family- and veteran-owned businesses. The awards program recognizes extraordinary family businesses’ significant contributions to the economy and community. Rothman has honored outstanding family businesses since 1992.

