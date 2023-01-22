BettyLou DeCroce Launches Bid to Reclaim Assembly Seat

Ex-lawmaker held seat for a decade before losing primary in the last election

PARSIPPANY — Former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce announced that she would seek a bid for re-election to the NJ State Assembly. DeCroce is a Parsippany resident who served in the NJ State Assembly from when her husband Alex passed away in 2012 until December 2021.

Parsippany is in Legislative District 26, covering parts of Morris and Passaic Counties. The legislative map has been newly redrawn since the last state-wide election.

According to a Press Release issued by DeCroce, she is running because “we desperately need to elect effective conservatives to the state legislature.”

DeCroce intends to compete for the organization line at the upcoming Morris County GOP convention on March 4.

DeCroce lost the Morris County Republican convention two years ago – the first under a newly-established organization line – to Christian Barranco (R-Jefferson) by nine county committee votes.

Officially the Town of Dover Business Administrator, DeCroce, had previously announced her candidacy at a private fundraiser last June.

“The state continues to slide deeper and deeper into trouble under Democratic leadership,” said DeCroce. “Working people need representatives in Trenton who will put in the extra work it takes to make positive changes in their lives. I am committed to making those changes.”

“We desperately need to elect effective conservatives to the state legislature,” DeCroce said. “Speeches on the statehouse floor are not changing anything, but an informed and the energized electorate will.”

Legislative redistricting moved Barranco to the 25th district, with Assemblyman Brian Bergen moving to the 26th. Bergen is running on a slate with Assemblyman Jay Webber and Senator Joseph Pennacchio; the three have secured many endorsements from local elected officials.

The new District 26 includes the following municipalities: Morris County: Boonton, Denville, East Hanover, Hanover, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Mountain Lakes, Montville, Morris Plains, Parsippany, Pequannock, and Riverdale. In Passaic County: Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, & Wanaque.

Related

Comments

Comments