Parsippany Hires Nine New Police Officers

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio conducted a swearing-in ceremony for nine newly hired Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officers on Thursday, January 5, at Parsippany Municipal Building.

The hiring of nine new police officers was unanimously approved when the council passed a resolution Wednesday authorizing their hire during the agenda meeting.

Ptl. Steven Harvey is coming from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, Ptl. Paul Christal is coming from Morris Township Police Department, Ptl. Thomas Caccavale is coming from Franklin Township Police Department, Ptl. Evan Ruggiero is coming from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Ptl. Robert Lenahan Jr. recently graduated from the Essex County Police Academy. They begin their field training program next week.

Ptl. Robert Seifert, Ptl. James Brennan, Ptl. Antonio Piccininni and Ptl. Christopher Yi will begin their career as a recruit at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy next week.

Mayor James Barberio stated, “The Parsippany Police Department is one of the fundamental fabrics of our community. Hiring nine new Police Officers is essential to maintain public safety. I wish the Officers the best of luck throughout their careers in Parsippany. Thank you for dedicating your time and service to the greatest place to live.”

“Four we took from other towns, and five will be going to the academy,” said Barberio, a Republican who ousted Democratic Mayor Michael Soriano two years ago. “The four can start right away.”

“Parsippany Police are short-staffed due to a hiring freeze imposed during the previous administration that has the town down to 81 deployable officers compared to more than 100 five years ago,” Barberio said.

Mayor Barberio recently promoted Deputy Police Chief Richard Pantina to the top spot in the department. Pantina, with 36 years of experience, mostly in Parsippany, had served as acting chief since the June retirement of his predecessor, Police Chief Andrew Miller.

Pantina did not attend the swearing-in due to illness.

Related

Comments

Comments