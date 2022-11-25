Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen Announces Re-Election Bid

MORRIS COUNTY — Republican Tayfun Selen, who serves as Director of the Morris County Board of Commissioners, announced his reelection for another term in 2023 alongside two dozen county Republican leaders including 20 Morris County Mayors.

“I’m proud of my record of holding the line on taxes each year, maintaining our highest-possible bond rating, and leading one of the best-run counties in America. I’m seeking another term to continue providing conservative management of our tax dollars, especially against the backdrop of sky-high inflation and gas prices that are eating away at family budgets,” said Tayfun Selen, a former Chatham Township Mayor, and Three-year County Commissioner. “I’m honored and humbled to have the support of our Sheriff Jim Gannon, six County Commissioner colleagues, and 18 Mayors across Morris County. We will be announcing even more support as the campaign progresses in the weeks ahead. I’m excited to get started.”

Prior to becoming a Commissioner, Selen served as Chatham Township Mayor. He previously earned his MBA and CPA license and has worked in corporate real estate for two decades.

“Having served alongside Tayfun for three years now in county government, I know he brings a valuable outside business perspective that benefits all of us. His many years in corporate America managing nine-figure budgets and hundreds of employees makes him a real asset to Morris County,” said longtime Republican Commissioner Doug Cabana. “With inflation driving up the cost of everything from groceries to gas, it’s important now more than ever that we elect proven conservatives like Tayfun to avoid higher taxes and keep things affordable for families and seniors. I’m proud to stand with him.”

“Tayfun gets it – not only as a business executive but as a former Mayor who understands the pressures local officials go through to balance budgets and invest in their communities. As someone who has stopped tax hikes four years in a row, including cutting property taxes in 2019, voters can trust they have someone looking out for them,” said Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen.

Among the list of endorsements include:

• Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon

• Morris County Commissioner and Deputy Director John Krickus

• Morris County Commissioner Doug Cabana

• Morris County Commissioner Deb Smith

• Morris County Commissioner Steve Shaw

• Morris County Commissioner Kathy DeFillippo

• Morris County Commissioner-Elect Christine Myers

• Township of Denville – Thomas W. Andes, Mayor

• Township of Jefferson – Eric F. Wilsusen, Mayor

• Township of Montville – Frank W. Cooney, Mayor

• Township of Mount Olive – Robert Greenbaum, Mayor

• Township of Roxbury – Jim Rilee, Mayor

• Township of Rockaway – Joseph Jackson, Mayor

• Township of Washington – Matthew Murello, Mayor

• Township of Boonton – Paul Allieri, Mayor

• Borough of Butler – Ryan Martinez, Mayor

• Township of Chatham – Ashley Felice, Mayor

• Township of Chester – Mike Inganamort, Mayor Elect

• Borough of Chester – Janet Hoven, Mayor

• Township of Hanover – John L. Ferramosca, Mayor

• Township of Hanover – Ron Francioli, Mayor (Fmr.)

• Borough of Kinnelon – Jim Freda, Mayor

• Borough of Mendham – Christine Serrano-Glassner, Mayor

• Borough of Mount Arlington – Michael Stanzilis, Mayor

• Township of Pequannock – Melissa Florance-Lynch, Mayor

• Borough of Riverdale – Mayor Paul Carelli

• Borough of Rockaway – Thomas Mulligan, Mayor

• Borough of Wharton – William J. Chegwidden, Mayor

Tayfun Selen is a proven fiscal conservative, experienced businessman, and American success story. Selen immigrated from Turkey with a degree in architecture in 1996, pumping gas and working entry-level jobs before earning an MBA and his CPA license. He earned his U.S. citizenship in 2008 and managed major corporate real estate operations with over 100 employees and several hundred million dollar budgets. Today, he is an executive with Major Vocational Education Group, which builds well-paying trade skills as an alternative to a liberal arts education. Selen previously served as Chatham Township Mayor, and later filled a vacancy on the Morris County Commission in February 2020. He was selected by his peers in December 2021 to serve as Director of the Morris County Board of Commissioners.